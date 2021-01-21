Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,013. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

