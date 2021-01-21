KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $308.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $271.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus increased their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.16.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $304.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.53 and a 200 day moving average of $222.13. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 68,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.