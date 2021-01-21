Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KCG increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

