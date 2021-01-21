Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L)’s (KGH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of KGH stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £316.84 million and a P/E ratio of 160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knights Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 392.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.01.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

