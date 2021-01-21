Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $5,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $3,312,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

