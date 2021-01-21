Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

