Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 86.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

