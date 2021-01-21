Kuende (KUE) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Kuende has a total market cap of $275,832.11 and approximately $61.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00531435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.68 or 0.03892711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

