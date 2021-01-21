Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.29 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

KLIC stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

