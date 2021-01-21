Kyle L. Marshall Purchases 2,220 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

