L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $59.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.