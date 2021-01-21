Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli Acquires 1,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,533.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 192.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $19.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 97,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

