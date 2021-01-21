Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $94.32 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 306.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 921,991 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 28.2% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $94,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

