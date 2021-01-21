Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMND. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $145.21 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,466,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $2,241,967.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,036,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,127,815 shares of company stock worth $107,458,674.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

