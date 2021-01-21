Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

