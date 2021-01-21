Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.94 and last traded at $82.53. Approximately 3,756,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,930,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Lennar by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

