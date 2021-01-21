Level01 Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $18,078.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.30 or 0.03918165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012956 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

