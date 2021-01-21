LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $324.56. 358,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,528,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $324.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

