LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $94.05. 1,481,912 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

