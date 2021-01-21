Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $317,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 431.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $941,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 41.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Landstar System stock opened at $157.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

