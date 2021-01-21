Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

