Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $128.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16.

Life Storage’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.