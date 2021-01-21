Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.12. 1,347,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,392,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several brokerages have commented on LMNL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

