Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 27.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $257.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

