Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.76

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.76 and last traded at $146.04, with a volume of 834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.46.

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lindsay by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lindsay by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

