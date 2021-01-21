Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $873.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

