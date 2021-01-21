Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 27,000 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 3,393 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $10,416.51.

On Monday, January 11th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $41,248.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 227,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liquidia by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 117.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 140.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liquidia by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

