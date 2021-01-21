Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

