Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -247.78, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 440,918 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 2,007.2% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

