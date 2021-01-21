Livent (NYSE:LTHM) versus Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) Financial Analysis

Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Isonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Livent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Isonics has a beta of -65.2, meaning that its stock price is 6,620% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livent has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Isonics and Livent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Livent 1 8 2 0 2.09

Livent has a consensus price target of $14.44, suggesting a potential downside of 35.23%. Given Livent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Livent is more favorable than Isonics.

Profitability

This table compares Isonics and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isonics N/A N/A N/A Livent -4.96% 0.59% 0.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isonics and Livent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Livent $388.40 million 8.40 $50.20 million $0.42 53.10

Livent has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Summary

Livent beats Isonics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isonics Company Profile

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. It also provides lithium phosphate, pharmaceutical-grade lithium carbonate, high purity lithium chloride, and specialty organics; and lithium carbonate and lithium chloride for use as feedstock in the process of producing performance lithium compounds. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation is a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.

