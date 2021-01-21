Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 27,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $341.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.