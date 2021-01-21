Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,270. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.