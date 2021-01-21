LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $228.01

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $228.01 and traded as low as $226.00. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) shares last traded at $227.60, with a volume of 1,180,563 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £16,170 ($21,126.21). Insiders sold 575,898 shares of company stock valued at $132,670,234 over the last quarter.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

