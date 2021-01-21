Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $405.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.