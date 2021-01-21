Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 853 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $44,995.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

