Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

LU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NYSE LU traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,214. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

