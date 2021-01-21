Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $98.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

