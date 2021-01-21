Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 145.1% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000.

FIDU stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,247. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

