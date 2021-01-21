Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,644,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 145.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 184,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 285.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 183,631 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 603,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.44. 903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

