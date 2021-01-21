Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,182,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,858,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000.

FCOM traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $46.62. 157,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,127. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93.

