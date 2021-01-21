Lynch & Associates IN Sells 2,200 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 229,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,542,681. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

