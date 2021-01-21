Lynch & Associates IN Sells 4,275 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Total were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.40. 13,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. Total Se has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.74%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

