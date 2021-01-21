Lynch & Associates IN Takes $253,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

QS traded down $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,746,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.34. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

