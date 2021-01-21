Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Trading Up 3.7%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maanshan Iron & Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.