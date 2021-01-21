Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.83

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.29. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 85,594 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $107,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

