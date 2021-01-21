Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,768 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 67,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 499,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

