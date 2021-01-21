Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.38. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

