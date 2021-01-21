Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

