Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $15.55 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

