Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $27.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.